'Amazing' Night to Shine celebrates 'the kings and queens of the prom'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Cole Pearson in the video player above.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Four Central Virginia churches rolled out red carpets Friday to provide unforgettable prom experiences for people living with special needs.

The free Night to Shine proms took place at Cool Spring Baptist Church and Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville, Cloverhill Church in Midlothian and West End Presbyterian in Henrico.

More than 820 attendees and 2,100 volunteers registered to take part in this year's events, according to organizers.

"We believe that God has created each and every one of them special and loves each one of us, so this is a chance to really honor our friends and celebrate them as the kings and queens of the prom," said Heather Jarvis with West End Presbyterian Church.

Guests enjoyed walking down red carpets, taking limousine rides and singing karaoke. They also had opportunities to meet special guests, including Miss Virginia, stilt walkers, magicians, Disney princesses and an Elvis impersonator.

VIDEO VAULT: Night to Shine is 'about having a good time with your friends'

FULL INTERVIEW: Night to Shine is 'about having a good time with your friends'

Each guest was paired with a one-on-one volunteer buddy to ensure they could fully experience all activities throughout the evening.

"It's a chance for her to be with her friends in a social setting. It's her real prom and all of her friends," one parent said.

The community support extends beyond volunteers. James Limo and Virginia Limo have donated limousine rides for 13 years, providing guests with the full prom experience. Organizers spent months collecting prom dresses, tuxedos and formal wear, which guests could select for free in January.

"If you see these faces, they're just beaming tonight," one volunteer observed.

"It helps not just them but the whole community. Sometimes this is their first experience getting to know somebody with special needs, and they can kind of tiptoe in and be like behind the table one year and then the next year they see, well, I could be a buddy," a volunteer explained.

Night to Shine, which began in 2015, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Organizers emphasized that there are many ways for community members to get involved, whether as guests, family members or volunteers.