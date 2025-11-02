Coats for Kids: Ballpark Warming Party at the Diamond is this Saturday

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The annual Coats for Kids Ballpark Warming Party will take place at the Diamond this Saturday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The annual drive hosted by CBS 6 and the Richmond Flying Squirrels offers community members a chance to donate winter coats while taking part in family-friendly activities, including a live DJ, complimentary hot dogs, train rides and a NASCAR pace car on display.

Attendees who bring a coat to donate will be entered into a raffle with prizes including theater tickets and restaurant gift cards.

Remember, Puritan especially needs children's coats for this year's drive.

Donations can also be dropped off at any of Puritan Cleaners' 13 locations. Click here to learn more.

The donated coats are cleaned and repaired before being delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed to area families this holiday season.

"This way, we can ensure that local families in our community have a warmer and cozier Christmas season," organizers said. "Thank you in advance — our coat donations will make a real difference in the lives of many."

Since the program began in 1988, Puritan has collected roughly half a million coats, helping thousands of families each winter throughout the community.

This charitable event marks the final major gathering at the longtime home of Richmond's minor league baseball team before the stadium closes.

