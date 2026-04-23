Zion Terry spoke at Richmond School Board meeting before death; was excited for future, wanted to be a nurse

RICHMOND, Va. — Weeks before he was killed in a domestic violence shooting, 18-year-old Zion Terry was recognized by the Richmond City School Board.

Terry attended John Marshall High School, where he had a 4.4 GPA and was set to graduate third in his class. He was selected to be recognized at a February school board meeting and gave a speech to the board.

In February, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras introduced Terry as a "scholar who not only excels in the classroom, but also leads by example."

"With a strong belief in giving back, Zion has spearheaded vital initiatives to support those around him, from assembling Winter Warm Heart Bags filled with essential gear for families in need, to organizing the John Marshall Jingle Jangle event," Kamras said at the time. "When he isn't competing on the track team, Zion prioritizes his personal evolution and creative expression."

Kamras noted that Terry wanted to pursue a career in medicine, with hopes of becoming a travel nurse. He planned to attend Winston-Salem University.

Terry began his speech with his excitement to be a "proud graduate" of John Marshall High School.

"John Marshall has truly become a second family for me, and I've built meaningful relationships with staff, peers, and created memories that will carry me long after graduation," Terry said. "Entering high school as a ninth-grader was a little scary. I didn't know what to expect, but it didn't take long for me to find my place, my community, and a sense of belonging."

Terry noted that the teachers and staff at John Marshall truly care about their students before talking more about his future.

"I'm excited about the future but I'm also nervous," he said. "Like my peers, I feel pressure that comes from making major decisions in life at such a young age. While preparing to attend college, others are choosing different paths and they need guidance to figure it out. On top of that, many students are balancing mental health and family responsibilities and even working long hours to support themselves and their household. I can honestly say that we're not navigating this transition without the support system at my school."

Mentioning his own challenges with anxiety amid the college application process, Terry asked the school board to recognize the importance of mental health support.

"For some students, these programs are the only safe place," Terry said. "They are the reason why the students show up every day and keep engaged when things are getting heavy."

Terry closed his speech by mentioning his love for the RPS district.

"I love Richmond Public Schools and soon will be a proud graduate," he said. "I hope student voices continue to be heard moving forward to support all students. Thank you for your time and listening."

If you or a loved one are dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Email tributes or memories of Zion Terry to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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