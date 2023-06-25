Watch Now
WTVR wins awards from Capital Emmys, including coveted Overall Excellence honor

WTVR
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 10:54:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 team is celebrating after winning 19 awards, including the the prestigious Overall Excellence honor, at the 65th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday.

The station also recently received nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias for the second year in a row at the 2023 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

The South's First Television Station also received five first-place and two runner-up wins at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters annual convention.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Overall Excellence

WTVR-TV
Stephen Hayes, General Manager

Daytime Newcast — Medium Markets

Crime 360
Curtis Akers, Editor
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Misti Davidson, Producer

Continuing Coverage

Bus Driver Fights For His Life, Then Fights The System
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Melissa Hipolit, Writer

Writer - News

“Greg McQuade - Writing: Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved”
Greg McQuade, Writer

News Feature - Light Feature (Single Report And Multiple Reports)

"Mystery Letters in the Attic: It is definitely a love story"
Curtis Akers, Editor
Greg MQquade, Reporter

Arts/Entertainment - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Sophia Goes Big: There is a genuine honesty to her artwork"
Enza Marcy, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Health/Medical - News (No Production Time Limit)

Stan Edwards: Improving lives through fitness
Joe Valdez, Photographer
Lane Casadonte, Reporter

Historical/Cultural - News (No Production Time Limit)

"The Fighting Editor John Mitchell, Jr.: His legacy is felt across Virginia but no one knows who he is.”
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chesapeake Heritage - News Feature Emmy® Recipient

"Hatton Ferry Floats On: It is traveling into the past at a different pace"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Producer

Military - News (No Production Time Limit)

The Birthplace of Taps"
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Wounded Combat Veteran Healing with Camera: Am I really looking at a toy?"
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Sports Story - News Feature (No Production Time Limit)

"Gowdy Gloves: Maybe this is the way I get to The Show"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer

Talent: Anchor - Weather

Zach Daniel - Composite
Zach Daniel, Meteorologist

Photographer: News - Single Shift

Brad's Composite
Brad Wilson, Photographer

Photographer: News - No Production Time Limit

For Lindsay
Curtis Akers, Photographer

Editor: News - No Production Time Limit

For Lindsay
Curtis Akers, Editor

Promotion: News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)

Reopen the Case: The Chair
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria B, Photographer

Promotion: News Promotion - Image (Single Spot)

Backyard Weather All Year Long
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Director

Promotion: News Promotion

Crime Insider Reopen the Case
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer

Promotion: Program Promotion (Single Spot)

Reopen the Case Documentary
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria Bostic, Producer

WTVR CBS 6 is Virginia's Most Honored TV Station

