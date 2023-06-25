WTVR wins 28 awards from Capital Emmys, including coveted Overall Excellence honor

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 team is celebrating after winning 28 awards, including the the prestigious Overall Excellence honor, at the 65th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. That once again makes WTVR-TV the most honored television station in Virginia.
The station also recently received nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.
Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias for the second year in a row at the 2023 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.
The South's First Television Station also received five first-place and two runner-up wins at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters annual convention.
WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:
Overall Excellence
WTVR-TV
Stephen Hayes, General Manager
Daytime Newcast — Medium Markets
Crime 360
Curtis Akers, Editor
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Misti Davidson, Producer
Multimedia Journalist - No Production Time Limit
Wayne's World
Wayne Covil, MMJ
Writer - News
“Greg McQuade - Writing: Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved”
Greg McQuade, Writer
Weather - News
CBS 6 StormRider LIVE
Zach Daniel, Producer
Talent: Anchor - Weather
Zach Daniel - Composite
Zach Daniel, Meteorologist
Breaking/Spot News (Single Report)
This is so tragic, what are they going to do
Joe Valdez, Photographer
Continuing Coverage
Bus Driver Fights For His Life, Then Fights The System
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Melissa Hipolit, Writer
Investigative - Multiple Reports
Cumberland Investigation
Laura French, Producer
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Crime/Justice - News (No Production Time Limit)
The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Wayne Covil, Reporter
Crime/Justice - Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)
Crime Insider Reopen the Case Documentary
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer/Editor
Victoria Bostic, Photographer
Rob Byrne, Graphics
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Arts/Entertainment - News (No Production Time Limit)
"Renaissance Portrait Project: I feel like a little girl again!"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
"Sophia Goes Big: There is a genuine honesty to her artwork"
Enza Marcy, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Business/Consumer - News (No Production Time Limit)
"Slingshot Maker Hits Target Audience: It Feels Good to be Self-Made"
Curtis Akers, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chesapeake Heritage - News Feature Emmy® Recipient
"Hatton Ferry Floats On: It is traveling into the past at a different pace"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Producer
"Saving Four Mile Creek Farm: It Would Break My Heart to See it Developed"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
April Harshman, Drone Pilot
Malcolm Key, Photographer
Education/Schools - News (No Production Time Limit)
A classroom detour: Getting them back to work
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photographer
Building Better Minds
Rob Cardwell, Reporter
Dwight Nixon, Photographer
Health/Medical - News (No Production Time Limit)
"No feet. No arms. No Problem: My good days far outweigh my bad"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Areola Restoration: Feeling Whole Again
Reba Hollingsworth, Reporter
Stan Edwards: Improving lives through fitness
Joe Valdez, Photographer
Lane Casadonte, Reporter
Historical/Cultural - News (No Production Time Limit)
"Saving Old Dawn School: It is a Surprise Standing in the Middle of the Woods"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Malcolm Key, Photographer
"The Fighting Editor John Mitchell, Jr.: His legacy is felt across Virginia but no one knows who he is.”
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Military - News (No Production Time Limit)
The Birthplace of Taps"
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
"Last of the Lucky 11: No one Left Behind is a Good Motto"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Photographer
"Wounded Combat Veteran Healing with Camera: Am I really looking at a toy?"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
News Feature - Light Feature (Single Report And Multiple Reports)
"Mr. Rogers Shrine: It's a Beautiful Day in the Phone Booth"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Photographer
"Mystery Letters in the Attic: It is definitely a love story"
Curtis Akers, Editor
Greg MQquade, Reporter
Religion - News (No Production Time Limit)
Miracle Messages in a Bottle
Tracy Sears, Reporter
Sports Story - News Feature (No Production Time Limit)
"Backyard Golf Course: This is like a Fairway of Dreams"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
"Gowdy Gloves: Maybe this is the way I get to The Show"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer
The Journey of Nehemiah
Reba Hollingsworth, Reporter
Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program)
The 2022 State Open of Virginia
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Misti Davidson, Executive Producer
David Stotts, Creative Director
Lane Casadonte, Producer
Sean Robertson, Reporter
Brock Taylor, Technical Director
Tina Harding, CG Operator
Shannon Hopkins, Editor
Nicholas Maharidge, Audio Mixer
Brandon Agee, Director
Photographer: News - Single Shift
Brad's Composite
Brad Wilson, Photographer
Photographer: News - No Production Time Limit
For Lindsay
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Photographer: Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes)
Victoria Bostic: Composite
Victoria Bostic, Photographer
Editor: News - No Production Time Limit
For Lindsay
Curtis Akers, Editor
Editor: Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)
RVA Cuts
David Stotts, Editor
Public Service Announcement (Single Spot)
Hand to Hold
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Producer
Promotion: News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)
Reopen the Case: The Chair
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria B, Photographer
Promotion: News Promotion - Image (Single Spot)
Backyard Weather All Year Long
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Director
CBS 6 Community
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
Max Reality Everywhere
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Brandy Brown, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Promotion: News Promotion
CBS 6 Original Storytelling
Victoria Bostic, Producer
Brandy Brown, Producer
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Producer
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
Crime 360
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts
Crime Insider Reopen the Case
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Promotion: Program Promotion (Single Spot)
Reopen the Case Documentary
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria Bostic, Producer