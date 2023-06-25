Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

WTVR wins 28 awards from Capital Emmys, including coveted Overall Excellence honor

WTVR-TV Richmond
WTVR
The front of WTVR-TV's historic studios on Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia
WTVR-TV Richmond
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 09:16:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 team is celebrating after winning 28 awards, including the the prestigious Overall Excellence honor, at the 65th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. That once again makes WTVR-TV the most honored television station in Virginia.

The station also recently received nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias for the second year in a row at the 2023 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

The South's First Television Station also received five first-place and two runner-up wins at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters annual convention.

WTVR -TV Tower, Building
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Overall Excellence

WTVR-TV
Stephen Hayes, General Manager

Daytime Newcast — Medium Markets

Crime 360
Curtis Akers, Editor
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Misti Davidson, Producer

Multimedia Journalist - No Production Time Limit

Wayne's World
Wayne Covil, MMJ

Writer - News

“Greg McQuade - Writing: Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved”
Greg McQuade, Writer

Weather - News

CBS 6 StormRider LIVE
Zach Daniel, Producer

Talent: Anchor - Weather

Zach Daniel - Composite
Zach Daniel, Meteorologist

Breaking/Spot News (Single Report)

This is so tragic, what are they going to do
Joe Valdez, Photographer

Continuing Coverage

Bus Driver Fights For His Life, Then Fights The System
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Melissa Hipolit, Writer

Investigative - Multiple Reports

Cumberland Investigation
Laura French, Producer
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Michael Bergazzi, Producer

Crime/Justice - News (No Production Time Limit)

The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Wayne Covil, Reporter

Crime/Justice - Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)

Crime Insider Reopen the Case Documentary
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer/Editor
Victoria Bostic, Photographer
Rob Byrne, Graphics
Jon Burkett, Reporter

Arts/Entertainment - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Renaissance Portrait Project: I feel like a little girl again!"
Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Sophia Goes Big: There is a genuine honesty to her artwork"
Enza Marcy, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Business/Consumer - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Slingshot Maker Hits Target Audience: It Feels Good to be Self-Made"
Curtis Akers, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chesapeake Heritage - News Feature Emmy® Recipient

"Hatton Ferry Floats On: It is traveling into the past at a different pace"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Producer

"Saving Four Mile Creek Farm: It Would Break My Heart to See it Developed"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
April Harshman, Drone Pilot
Malcolm Key, Photographer

Education/Schools - News (No Production Time Limit)

A classroom detour: Getting them back to work
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photographer

Building Better Minds
Rob Cardwell, Reporter
Dwight Nixon, Photographer

Health/Medical - News (No Production Time Limit)

"No feet. No arms. No Problem: My good days far outweigh my bad"
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Areola Restoration: Feeling Whole Again
Reba Hollingsworth, Reporter

Stan Edwards: Improving lives through fitness
Joe Valdez, Photographer
Lane Casadonte, Reporter

Historical/Cultural - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Saving Old Dawn School: It is a Surprise Standing in the Middle of the Woods"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Malcolm Key, Photographer

"The Fighting Editor John Mitchell, Jr.: His legacy is felt across Virginia but no one knows who he is.”
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Military - News (No Production Time Limit)

The Birthplace of Taps"
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Last of the Lucky 11: No one Left Behind is a Good Motto"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Photographer

"Wounded Combat Veteran Healing with Camera: Am I really looking at a toy?"
Greg McQuade, Reporter

News Feature - Light Feature (Single Report And Multiple Reports)

"Mr. Rogers Shrine: It's a Beautiful Day in the Phone Booth"

Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Photographer

"Mystery Letters in the Attic: It is definitely a love story"

Curtis Akers, Editor
Greg MQquade, Reporter

Religion - News (No Production Time Limit)

Miracle Messages in a Bottle
Tracy Sears, Reporter

Sports Story - News Feature (No Production Time Limit)

"Backyard Golf Course: This is like a Fairway of Dreams"
Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Gowdy Gloves: Maybe this is the way I get to The Show"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer

The Journey of Nehemiah
Reba Hollingsworth, Reporter

Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program)

The 2022 State Open of Virginia
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Misti Davidson, Executive Producer
David Stotts, Creative Director
Lane Casadonte, Producer
Sean Robertson, Reporter
Brock Taylor, Technical Director
Tina Harding, CG Operator
Shannon Hopkins, Editor
Nicholas Maharidge, Audio Mixer
Brandon Agee, Director

Photographer: News - Single Shift

Brad's Composite
Brad Wilson, Photographer

Photographer: News - No Production Time Limit

For Lindsay
Curtis Akers, Photographer

Photographer: Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes)

Victoria Bostic: Composite
Victoria Bostic, Photographer

Editor: News - No Production Time Limit

For Lindsay
Curtis Akers, Editor

Editor: Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)

RVA Cuts
David Stotts, Editor

Public Service Announcement (Single Spot)

Hand to Hold
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Producer

Promotion: News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)

Reopen the Case: The Chair
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria B, Photographer

Promotion: News Promotion - Image (Single Spot)

Backyard Weather All Year Long
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Director

CBS 6 Community
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

Max Reality Everywhere
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Brandy Brown, Producer
David Stotts, Director

Promotion: News Promotion

CBS 6 Original Storytelling
Victoria Bostic, Producer
Brandy Brown, Producer
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Producer
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

Crime 360
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts

Crime Insider Reopen the Case
Victoria Bostic, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer

Promotion: Program Promotion (Single Spot)

Reopen the Case Documentary
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Producer
Victoria Bostic, Producer

WTVR CBS 6 is Virginia's Most Honored TV Station

WTVR wins 28 awards from Capital Emmys, including Overall Excellence honor WTVR wins 9 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 47 Emmy Awards CBS 6 wins Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias award The real story behind WTVR, Virginia's first television station PHOTOS: WTVR, South’s First Television Station, celebrates 75 years How the WTVR tower made history and became an icon

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone