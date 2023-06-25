WTVR wins 28 awards from Capital Emmys, including coveted Overall Excellence honor

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 team is celebrating after winning 28 awards, including the the prestigious Overall Excellence honor, at the 65th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday. That once again makes WTVR-TV the most honored television station in Virginia.

The station also recently received nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Additionally, WTVR CBS 6 was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias for the second year in a row at the 2023 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

The South's First Television Station also received five first-place and two runner-up wins at the Virginia Association of Broadcasters annual convention.

WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Overall Excellence

WTVR-TV

Stephen Hayes, General Manager

Daytime Newcast — Medium Markets

Crime 360

Curtis Akers, Editor

Michael Bergazzi, Producer

Misti Davidson, Producer

Multimedia Journalist - No Production Time Limit

Wayne's World

Wayne Covil, MMJ

Writer - News

“Greg McQuade - Writing: Senior Portraits, The Slingshot Maker and Mystery Letters Solved”

Greg McQuade, Writer

Weather - News

CBS 6 StormRider LIVE

Zach Daniel, Producer

Talent: Anchor - Weather

Zach Daniel - Composite

Zach Daniel, Meteorologist

Breaking/Spot News (Single Report)

This is so tragic, what are they going to do

Joe Valdez, Photographer

Continuing Coverage

Bus Driver Fights For His Life, Then Fights The System

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Michael Bergazzi, Producer

Melissa Hipolit, Writer

Investigative - Multiple Reports

Cumberland Investigation

Laura French, Producer

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Michael Bergazzi, Producer

Crime/Justice - News (No Production Time Limit)

The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Michael Bergazzi, Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Wayne Covil, Reporter

Crime/Justice - Long Form Content (Longer Than 10 Minutes)

Crime Insider Reopen the Case Documentary

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Executive Producer/Editor

Victoria Bostic, Photographer

Rob Byrne, Graphics

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Arts/Entertainment - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Renaissance Portrait Project: I feel like a little girl again!"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Sophia Goes Big: There is a genuine honesty to her artwork"

Enza Marcy, Photographer

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Business/Consumer - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Slingshot Maker Hits Target Audience: It Feels Good to be Self-Made"

Curtis Akers, Editor

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chesapeake Heritage - News Feature Emmy® Recipient

"Hatton Ferry Floats On: It is traveling into the past at a different pace"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Curtis Akers, Producer

"Saving Four Mile Creek Farm: It Would Break My Heart to See it Developed"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

April Harshman, Drone Pilot

Malcolm Key, Photographer

Education/Schools - News (No Production Time Limit)

A classroom detour: Getting them back to work

Caroline Coleburn, Reporter

Enza Marcy, Photographer

Building Better Minds

Rob Cardwell, Reporter

Dwight Nixon, Photographer

Health/Medical - News (No Production Time Limit)

"No feet. No arms. No Problem: My good days far outweigh my bad"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Areola Restoration: Feeling Whole Again

Reba Hollingsworth, Reporter

Stan Edwards: Improving lives through fitness

Joe Valdez, Photographer

Lane Casadonte, Reporter

Historical/Cultural - News (No Production Time Limit)

"Saving Old Dawn School: It is a Surprise Standing in the Middle of the Woods"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Malcolm Key, Photographer

"The Fighting Editor John Mitchell, Jr.: His legacy is felt across Virginia but no one knows who he is.”

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Military - News (No Production Time Limit)

The Birthplace of Taps"

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Last of the Lucky 11: No one Left Behind is a Good Motto"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Curtis Akers, Photographer

"Wounded Combat Veteran Healing with Camera: Am I really looking at a toy?"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

News Feature - Light Feature (Single Report And Multiple Reports)

"Mr. Rogers Shrine: It's a Beautiful Day in the Phone Booth"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Ben Brady, Photographer

"Mystery Letters in the Attic: It is definitely a love story"

Curtis Akers, Editor

Greg MQquade, Reporter

Religion - News (No Production Time Limit)

Miracle Messages in a Bottle

Tracy Sears, Reporter

Sports Story - News Feature (No Production Time Limit)

"Backyard Golf Course: This is like a Fairway of Dreams"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Gowdy Gloves: Maybe this is the way I get to The Show"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson, Photographer

The Journey of Nehemiah

Reba Hollingsworth, Reporter

Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program)

The 2022 State Open of Virginia

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

Misti Davidson, Executive Producer

David Stotts, Creative Director

Lane Casadonte, Producer

Sean Robertson, Reporter

Brock Taylor, Technical Director

Tina Harding, CG Operator

Shannon Hopkins, Editor

Nicholas Maharidge, Audio Mixer

Brandon Agee, Director

Photographer: News - Single Shift

Brad's Composite

Brad Wilson, Photographer

Photographer: News - No Production Time Limit

For Lindsay

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Photographer: Short Form Content (Under 10 Minutes)

Victoria Bostic: Composite

Victoria Bostic, Photographer

Editor: News - No Production Time Limit

For Lindsay

Curtis Akers, Editor

Editor: Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)

RVA Cuts

David Stotts, Editor

Public Service Announcement (Single Spot)

Hand to Hold

David Stotts, Producer

Brandy Brown, Producer

Promotion: News Promotion - Topical (Single Spot)

Reopen the Case: The Chair

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Producer

Victoria B, Photographer

Promotion: News Promotion - Image (Single Spot)

Backyard Weather All Year Long

Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

David Stotts, Director

CBS 6 Community

Victoria Bostic, Producer

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Producer

Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist

Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

Max Reality Everywhere

Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist

Brandy Brown, Producer

David Stotts, Director

Promotion: News Promotion

CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Victoria Bostic, Producer

Brandy Brown, Producer

Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist

David Stotts, Producer

Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

Crime 360

Brandy Brown, Producer

Victoria Bostic, Producer

David Stotts

Crime Insider Reopen the Case

Victoria Bostic, Producer

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Producer

Promotion: Program Promotion (Single Spot)

Reopen the Case Documentary

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Producer

Victoria Bostic, Producer