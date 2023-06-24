Watch Now
WTVR wins 5 Virginia Association of Broadcasters Awards

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 14:42:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 is honored to be once again be recognized by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.

The South's First Television Station, which is celebrating 75 years of broadcasting excellence, received five first-place and two runner-up wins at the VAB's 86th annual convention in Virginia Beach:

First-Place Wins:

  • Best Station Promotion (Backyard Weather All Year Long)
  • Best Human Interest Series (Children of Light)
  • Best Commercial (Active Medicare Solutions)
  • Outstanding Sports Coverage (Final Score Friday)
  • Best Public Service/Community Event (A Hand to Hold)

Runner-Up:

  • Best Television Morning Show (CBS 6 This Morning at 6 a.m.)
  • Best in Investigative Reporting (Cumberland Hospital)
Additionally, for the second year in a row, WTVR CBS 6 was named Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias at the 2023 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards.

The station also recently received nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

The National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 47 Emmy Award nominations, which represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. (Find a list of nominees here.)

Winners will be announced Saturday, June 24, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

WTVR CBS 6 is Virginia's Most Honored TV Station

