Woman critically injured in East End shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was critically injured after being shot in Richmond's East End Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Crime scene tape was visible outside the Shockoe Valley View apartments after police were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Cedar Street just after 3 p.m.

The wounded woman suffered injuries sources said were life-threatening.

Someone was detained at the scene, according to Crime Insider sources.

No official details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

