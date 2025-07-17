Former Anthem LemonAid ambassador now thriving and still inspiring change after 3-year cancer fight

RICHMOND, Va. — In December 2020, ten-year-old Thomas Carley was thrown into a world of uncertainty when he was diagnosed with leukemia after what seemed like a simple rash.

As the pandemic left many kids adjusting to virtual schooling, Thomas was embarking on a grueling three-and-a-half-year battle against cancer.

But thanks to unwavering support from his family, devoted nurses, and a newfound purpose as an Anthem LemonAid Ambassador, Thomas told CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels that he not only fought his illness—he found a way to make a difference.

“I just felt like it would be an opportunity to use my skills of knowing people and helping the community and helping something that I greatly believe in and know needs help,” Thomas shared about his decision to become an ambassador during his treatment.

Anthem LemonAid: Meet inspiring young ambassador for this year's childhood cancer fundraiser

With a determination that belied his age, Thomas transformed his pain into purpose, creating a ripple effect that would inspire so many in return, a selfless role that his mom, Suzanne Carley, was all on board for.

"This, to me, is special because children don't have the opportunity to fundraise in their galas and balls and all these big events and raise all this money," Carley said. "This is their chance to give back. To me, that's very important, especially for us, because we've been so grateful for where we are. This was a great chance for him to be able to do something at his level that's that families can do and kids can do, that helps fundraise for themselves."

During his time as an ambassador, Thomas appeared on "Virginia This Morning," marking his first live interview. He became a local hero, featured in magazines and newspapers, sharing his story and rallying the community around the cause. The crowning moment? Setting up a lemonade stand with his family and Nutzy from the Flying Squirrels, which raised an incredible $700 in just one day.

“It helped us almost in a therapeutic way, too, to be able to give back and celebrate all the progress that we've made,” Carley said. "This journey was not just about battle scars but about discovering resilience and a deeper appreciation for life.

Today, at 14 years old and cancer-free, Thomas embodies the spirit of overcoming adversity. He now climbs rocks, runs cross country, and indulges in video games, all while dreaming of one day becoming a Navy SEAL like his grandfather. His experience reinforced the importance of community support, especially through initiatives like the Anthem LemonAid Fundraiser.



WATCH: Tower cam shows Jon Burkett dunked by Anthem LemonAid ambassador

Every dollar you donate goes directly to supporting kids fighting cancer, ensuring they receive the care and opportunities they deserve.

"Every penny counts," Thomas said. "Every penny can possibly give a kid another day. It definitely will. Even one dollar can make it so a kid can go on for the rest of his life without having this burden."

Sip on some lemonade and think of children like Thomas, who inspire us all with their bravery and resilience, as he passed on advice to other kids battling this disease: "Be persistent. Never give up. Just keep looking at the end of the tunnel because you will make it through. You just need to believe in yourself and continue pushing."

Click here to help Thomas in his goal to raise $500 for kids going through cancer treatment.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

