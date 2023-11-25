Police: Woman killed in Richmond shooting; SUV that ran through barrier nearly hit officers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several officers were nearly hit by an SUV that broke through a barrier Friday night as police were investigating a deadly shooting on Richmond's Southside, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Richmond Highway near Dinwiddie Avenue just after 8:50 p.m. for a report of a person shot, Lt. Warren Andorfer with Richmond Police said.

"A adult female was located suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," Andorfer wrote.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Andorfer said.

While officers were working that shooting scene, an SUV broke through the police barrier at Boston Avenue. Video captured by reporter Jon Burkett showed the vehicle driving recklessly through the scene.

Burkett said the SUV nearly hit five or six officers standing in the road who were working the shooting scene.

Police took off in pursuit of the SUV and the man driving it was arrested at Broad Rock Boulevard.

“Obviously, we have the entire scene blocked off with crime scene tape,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “Many marked police cars with their lights flashing and this individual drove through, almost hitting some officers. We were able to stop that person and we'll be charging that person appropriately.”

Edwards said detectives are in the “very early stages” of the homicide investigation.

“Detectives are obviously canvassing the scene looking for witnesses, looking for video cameras, but we're asking the public if they know anything about this to call 780-1000,” Edwards said.

The shooting is Richmond's 59th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.