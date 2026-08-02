Woman killed after trailer detaches from pickup and hit her vehicle in Mathews

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed after a trailer detached from a pickup truck and hit her vehicle in rural Mathews County Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 on New Point Comfort Highway.

A trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 detached and then hit a Ford F-250 driven by a woman, troopers said.

The identity of the woman, who died at the scene, has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Donald Turbin of King William, was not injured.

Turbin was charged with operating an uninspected trailer and failing to secure the load.

The crash remains under investigation.

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