Woman killed after trailer detaches from pickup and hit her vehicle in Mathews

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed after a trailer detached from a pickup truck and hit her vehicle in rural Mathews County Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 on New Point Comfort Highway.
A trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 detached and then hit a Ford F-250 driven by a woman, troopers said.
The identity of the woman, who died at the scene, has not been released pending next of kin notification.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Donald Turbin of King William, was not injured.
Turbin was charged with operating an uninspected trailer and failing to secure the load.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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