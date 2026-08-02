Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Woman killed after trailer detaches from pickup and hit her vehicle in Mathews

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026
Virginia State Police Generic 2024
Posted

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed after a trailer detached from a pickup truck and hit her vehicle in rural Mathews County Saturday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 on New Point Comfort Highway.

A trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 detached and then hit a Ford F-250 driven by a woman, troopers said.

The identity of the woman, who died at the scene, has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Donald Turbin of King William, was not injured.

Turbin was charged with operating an uninspected trailer and failing to secure the load.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone