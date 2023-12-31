'We have troopers solely looking for DUIs,' sergeant warns for New Year's Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Law enforcement agencies are encouraging revelers to plan for how they will get home safely on New Year's Eve amid an increase in drunk driving deaths in Virginia.

In fact, 274 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2022, which accounts for more than a quarter of deaths on the road, according to officials.

“Seeing even a single fatal crash is one too many," Sgt. Greg MacDougall with Virginia State Police said. "Having to talk to these family members after the crashes and notify them that their loved one has passed away unnecessarily because someone made a poor decision to get behind the wheel. It’s one of the hardest parts of the job."

Officials said last year also saw an all-time high for the average blood-alcohol content level for people who were tested. It was 0.115 – which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign "to keep Virginia’s roads safe from drunk drivers this holiday season."

Officials said 150 law enforcement agencies agencies are taking part in this year's campaign, which launched around Labor Day and has included hundreds of patrols and over 70 checkpoints.

“We have troopers who are solely looking for DUIs. That’s all they are looking for so hopefully we can crack down on some of the people out there that shouldn’t be out there,” MacDougall said.

Officials urged people to create a plan before the fun starts, which can include the use of a designated driver or rideshare service.

If cost is a factor, the law firm of Allen & Allen is even covering fares up to $25 at participating Richmond bars and restaurants on New Year's Eve. Click here for more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.