Carytown Watermelon Festival promises to deliver thousands of the fruit for its 41st year

RICHMOND, Va. — A popular festival dedicated to a summer staple is returning to Carytown for its 41st year.

Carytown Watermelon Festival is back on Sunday, August 13 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. along West Cary Street.

The ‘physical mile of festival’ returns with lots of fresh, juicy watermelon, live music on multiple stages, and food from various vendors, according to organizer Mike Murphy.

“It's important for us for our love of Carytown. We've been in Carytown a long time and we wanted to make something that that the community can get behind as well as help the businesses and shops,” said Murphy, managing partner of Three-One-One Productions.

The Carytown Watermelon Festival is free to attend and includes a large kids area with rides and games.

Watermelon Bowls will be sold for $1 with proceeds benefiting local Shriner's.

Prepare for the following street closures: West Cary Street from North Nansemond Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed from 2AM - 9PM on Sunday August 13th as well as the connected side streets on both sides of W. Cary Street. (to Ellwood and Parkwood Aves.)

2023 Sponsors include Publix Super Markets, Virginia Credit Union Live!, Tito's Vodka, Capital One, Brown Distributing, Blue Ridge Bank, One Casino/Resort, Commonwealth Commerical, Atlantic Union Bank, Sauers and Carytown Merchants Association.

More information available at CarytownWatermelonFestival.com