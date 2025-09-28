Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water main break closes Lauderdale Drive near John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A stretch of Lauderdale Drive will likely be closed through at least Monday as crews work to repair a broken water main in Henrico County's West End.

Henrico Police said utilities crews will be at the site for an "extended period of time" to make repairs.

As a result, northbound Lauderdale will be closed between John Rolfe Parkway and Cambridge Drive, according to police.

"All motorists are requested to avoid the area and utilize alternate routes for transportation," police warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

