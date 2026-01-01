Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia New Year’s Raffle: Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia

5 tickets are worth $1 million each, Virginia Lottery officials announced Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. -- There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s 2026 New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million. One of those tickets was sold at the Food Lion in Hopewell, Virginia Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

The $1 million winners are:

  • Ticket #038045 bought at Giant Food at 6011 Burke Center Parkway in Burke
  • Ticket #155852 bought at 7-Eleven at 11022 Marsh Road in Bealeton
  • Ticket #300593 bought at Food Lion at 46 Madison Plaza Drive in Madison
  • Ticket #556789 bought at 7-Eleven at 2108 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria
  • Ticket #606487 bought at Food Lion at 5209 Plaza Drive in Hopewell

And seven additional tickets each won $100,000:

  • Ticket #102733 bought at Stop In Food Store at 1268 West Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Montvale
  • Ticket #236534 bought at Handy Mart at 2152 South Loudoun Street in Winchester
  • Ticket #274621 bought at Kroger at 901 North Lombardy Street in Richmond
  • Ticket #280437 bought at Publix at 1640 Publix Way in Stafford
  • Ticket #282922 bought at Giant Food at 10100 Dumfries Road in Manassas
  • Ticket #376648 bought at Wawa at 301 East Mercury Boulevard in Hampton
  • Ticket #538518 bought at 7-Eleven at 110 Dry Mill Road in Leesburg

Another 1,000 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted here.

