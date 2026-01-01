How Tim Gearhart went from Marine Corps cook to one of Virginia’s master chocolatiers

RICHMOND, Va. — Eat It, Virginia, co-hosts Scott Wise and Robey Martin sit down with Tim Gearhart, founder of Gearharts Fine Chocolates, to explore his 25-year journey in artisan confectionery. Tim shares how his love for food began in Charlottesville, took him through a stint as a Marine Corps cook, and eventually led to opening one of Virginia’s most beloved chocolate shops in 2001.

He discusses the artistry behind Gearharts’ signature 16-piece collection, seasonal creations like chai-spiced pecans and miso caramels, and the expansion into a Short Pump chocolate café offering decadent pastries alongside handcrafted chocolates.

Tim also unveils the story behind James River Chocolate Company and Gunny’s Bark, a veteran-inspired product benefiting the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at large-scale yet small-batch chocolate production, the challenges of holiday demand, and the creative process driving new flavors — from Italian-inspired candy bars to whimsical ideas for kids.

Gearharts Fine Chocolates - Short Pump

11331 West Broad Street Suite 137

Glen Allen, Va. 23060

Gearharts Fine Chocolates - Charlottesville

243 Ridge McIntire Road

Charlottesville, Va. 2290

Email your foodie thoughts to Eat It, Virginia!

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.