Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The youngest victim in a mass shooting that left six dead and four others injured at a Walmart in Hampton Roads on Tuesday was identified by his family and friends as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez.

A crowd of his loved ones gathered around a makeshift memorial outside of the store Sam's Circle Thursday to honor and remember Chavez, who they said had just started working at the store.

Loved ones told News 3 he had used his first paycheck on gifts for his mom.

“I'm out of words, and speechless that it was him," said Joshua Trejo-Alvarado, a friend of the victim. “I was hoping everything was a dream until today. I wish he was still standing here with me. I prayed yesterday night with my whole family for him. We got flowers and candles at home for him too."

Trejo-Alvarado said he didn't know Fernando was one of the victims until Wednesday morning, making the news even harder to digest.

“I called him in school, risking my phone being taken," said Trejo-Alvarado. "I texted him, and he didn't respond. That's when I texted his brother and asked him if Fernando was good, he was like no he didn't make it."

Balloons and flowers at the scene honor the son, student and friend taken too soon.

“He would always be outgoing with anybody he met. He was nice," Trejo-Alvarado.

Many local residents came out Thursday to show their support by adding to the growing memorial. They told News 3 their thoughts and prayers are with the families as this has rocked their entire community.

The City of Chesapeake plans to hold a vigil Monday night to honor all of the shooting victims.