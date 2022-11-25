City of Chesapeake to hold vigil for mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake plans to hold a vigil Monday night to honor the victims of the Nov. 22 mass shooting at Walmart.

Six people were killed and several others were injured when a man opened fire at the store on Sam's Circle before turning the gun on himself. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old.

According to a tweet from the city, the vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 at City Park (900 City Park Drive).

Mayor Rick West would like to invite the community to a vigil on Monday, November 28, at 6:00 p.m. at City Park so that we can honor the victims and grieve together. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/Hw348Wn7mW — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 24, 2022

Monday's vigil is just one of many that have been happening since the tragedy.

On Thanksgiving, a crowd of people gathered around a makeshift memorial in front of the Walmart where the shooting took place. People could be seen hugging and consoling each other.

Crowd gathers around makeshift memorial at Walmart mass shooting scene

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Meanwhile, the city said two people who were hurt in the shooting remained in the hospital on Thanksgiving night. One person was in critical condition and the other person was in fair/improving condition.