CBS 6 shares voices from Richmond's breast cancer community

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend hundreds of people from across Central Virginia will be hitting the pavement in an effort to save lives at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday at Henrico's Libbie Mill Midtown.

More than 290,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society. Tragically, more than 43,000 of them will likely die from the disease this year alone.

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer impacting women, according to the advocacy organization. In fact, a woman's average risk of developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%, which is a one in eight chance. And about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

But there is some good news breast cancer death rates have decreased and overall 43% since 1989. And even better news the American Cancer Society says right now there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

We'd love for you to join CBS 6 in the fight against breast cancer at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. WTVR CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth will host the event, which will kick off at noon with a one-mile walk. You can join TeamReba here.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

Last year's event raised more than $200,000 with more than 100 teams participating. This year's event has already beat the number of teams with more than 200 teams already registered. This year's fundraising goal is $275,000.

Click here for more information or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Virginia breast cancer survivor's message to others: 'Get all your checkups'

Juanita Tee, a 64-year-old breast cancer survivor, is helping to organize Amelia's Making Strides Walk Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the Grange on Richmond Road. Her team is "Lifting the Way."

Juanita was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago but says she never once doubted her recovery.

"I knew I was going to ring that bell," she told Caroline Coleburn.

In 2014, Juanita got the good news that she was cancer-free.

She now emphasizes how important it is for women to get their annual check-ups, especially those living in rural areas. Read more.

Former wrestler helps community fight breast cancer through free workouts

In a small corner of our community, there’s a gym that goes hard. You won’t find an easy work out there. You will find a trainer who is pushing hard; using tough love, loud commands, and upbeat music to push your muscles to the ultimate limit.

Ten years ago, Erica Porter, a former WOW Women of Wrestling Superhero World Champion opened the doors to Endorphasm gym in Midlothian, Virginia, because she lives for the high, which she calls “E Strong." It's something she aims to make you feel too.

Endorphasm is the moment during movement that you feel all things are possible and when you're able to connect to that feeling, and it changes us as humans. And that is Endorphasm strong,” Porter told GeNienne Samuels. Read more.

3 simple exercises that can help you fight cancer

Research has found exercise can help reduce the mortality rate in cancer patients. A study out of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New Yorkinvolving 11,480 survivors indicated that exercise consistent with the national guidelines was associated with a 25% reduced risk of all causes of death compared to no exercise. There was evidence of a significant reduction in cancer mortality. Read more.

