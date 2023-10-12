Women with breast cancer needed a voice in Virginia. These women stepped up.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After doctors diagnosed them with breast cancer, Mary Jo Ellis Kahn and Patti Goodall became two of the driving forces behind and founding members of theVirginia Breast Cancer Foundation.

"My mother got it when she was 39 and died at 47," Kahn said.

Kahn was diagnosed at age 39. Doctors diagnosed Goodall at age 42.

WTVR

"I was diagnosed when my youngest was about two and a half," Goodall said.

Their breast cancer journeys collided at a support group at what was then called the Medical College of Virginia (MCV).

"I walked in and these ladies were talking, 'Can I have a child after breast cancer? Can I have a child after chemotherapy? What's the research in genetics?'" Goodall recalled.

The women, fueled by a national movement, were furious both over the lack of cancer treatments and also breast cancer awareness.

"You didn't hear about it in the news. They didn't say breast or cancer in the public. No one talked about it at all," Kahn said. "Once women make up their mind, go in together and fight something, we're good at it."

WTVR

Women from the breast cancer support groups took their anger to the next level and rallied at the Virginia State Capitol.

"It was women who had breast cancer who said this isn't right. There are too many of us," Kahn said. "If it's this many angry women from this many places, we have a grassroots movement that can't be stopped."

That rally ignited the spark for something bigger.

"I said I think we need a separate organization. It's not fair to make the support group this advocacy group," Goodall said.

In 1992, five women including Kahn and Goodall formed the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. Dozens joined the nonprofit to fight for more breast cancer research funding from lawmakers in Washington.

WTVR

"That was our only goal. What else is there? We had the treatments we had, but there had to be something better," the women said.

The foundation relied on the clout of political heavyweights to further its mission. Thirty years later, they're relying on the next generation of leaders.

WTVR

"They're entrusting us to move this organization forward," Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation vice president Tara Daudani said. "What can we do to further prevent this disease? To further treat it and help people live longer and healthier lives?"

And continue the original mission of getting more people talking about breast cancer.

WTVR

"Every woman is at risk and that's why every woman should be involved in Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation," Kahn said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News