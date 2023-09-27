Join Team Reba at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in the fight against breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'd love for you to join CBS 6 in the fight against breast cancer at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday, Oct. 15, at Libbie Mill Midtown.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth will host the event, which will kick off at noon with a one-mile walk. You can join TeamReba here.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provide services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

Click here for more information or to make a donation to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

