The 3 simple exercises that can help you fight cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Breast cancer, behind skin cancer, is the second most common type of cancer impacting women, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). A woman's average risk of developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13 percent or a one in eight chance.

Additionally, about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. is found in a man.

Research has found exercise can help reduce the mortality rate in cancer patients. A study out of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New Yorkinvolving 11,480 survivors indicated that exercise consistent with the national guidelines was associated with a 25% reduced risk of all causes of death compared to no exercise. There was evidence of a significant reduction in cancer mortality.

The patients were followed 16 years after diagnosis.

Over the study period:



33% of the participants classified as "exercisers" died

45% classified as "non-exercisers" died



Erica Porter, founder and owner of Endorphasm Gym and Endorphasm Foundation and former Women of Wrestling (WOW) World Champion professional wrestler, told CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels that bodies were made to move, which is at the heart of what she calls “E Strong.”

“Endorphasm is the moment during movement that you feel all things are possible. And when you're able to connect to that feeling, and it changes us as humans. And that is Endorphasm strong," she said. "The foundation was named after that feeling. So it's the power of the feeling, the feeling of the power.”

Endorphasm provides hardcore group workout classes designed to push you to your limits.

Through the nonprofit, Endorphasm Foundation, those diagnosed with cancer can get group and one-on-one sessions for free with trained and certified cancer exercise specialists.

These specialists work directly with each individual to prescribe appropriate movement based on their diagnosis and physical capabilities.

While Porter has been a proponent of exercise her entire life, she founded the Endorphasm Foundation in October 2020 when she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. She felt like wasn’t in control of anything, except movement. Exercising gave her strength, energy, and control.

“When you can connect with something, and especially yourself and your own power when you can connect with something and it can change you as a person, and it can make you feel as though all things are possible, then it changes us in how we go through treatment," she said. "It changes us in our mindset of how we're receiving everything.”

GeNienne asked Porter to demonstrate a few exercises that can be done at home to get us moving! Each move has varying levels of complexity and speed, to meet you where you are right now.

You can start with one of these exercises and then add on as you build your endurance and strength. Take note of how you feel when you finish!

EXERCISE EXAMPLES:

WALL SIT



Stay in sit for 15 or 30 seconds; Go as low as you can to feel a burn in your legs

Keep your knees directly over your ankles (not your toes)

Take a break

Repeat 2 to 4 times

For more intensity:

Sit Lower

Lift a weight or heavy object over your head multiple times as you’re in your wall sit

HIGH KNEES WALK IN PLACE



Walk in place for 30 seconds (Try to lift your knees waist height)

Take a break

Repeat 2 to 4 times

For more intensity:

Walk/march faster

Lift a weight or heavy object over your head multiple times as you’re walking in place

CHAIR SQUAT



Stand then sit at a comfortable pace repeatedly for 30 seconds (ensure chair/object is stable and will not move)

Take a break

Repeat 3 to 4 times

For more intensity:

Stand/sit faster

Find a lower chair/object to use

Lift a weight or heavy object over your head multiple times as you stand up

Endorphasm Gym is located in Midlothian at 2510 Wayside Drive. Group classes are open to everyone. Go to Endorphasm.com to check out the group schedule. You can also visit https://www.endorphasmfoundation.org/ for more information on how to support breast cancer survivors through the non-profit and get more information on utilizing their resources.

