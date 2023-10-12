Surprising this ‘angel’ who gives free rides to cancer patients: 'They're so appreciative'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Her own life experiences have led Dee Kannon to become a longtime volunteer with the American Cancer Society.

"I said I would give back when I retired from work because everyone was so good to us during that time," Kannon said.

That time was back in 2003 when Kannon lost her husband to lymphoma cancer. He was only 56 years old. Then before Kannon could retire, she got her own cancer news.

"In 2009, I was given the diagnosis of having breast cancer," Kannon said.

Ten months later, Kannon was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and later skin cancer.

"After the second diagnosis, I said, 'Time to give back.' I retired and I signed up to be a Road to Recovery driver, which is the best decision I ever made," Kannon said.

Road To Recovery is a program through the American Cancer Society that is free service for patients. Volunteers pick them up and take them to cancer treatments.

"If you live in the area and you're given a diagnosis, first after the shock you start treatments and you think, 'How am I going to get to these treatments?'" Kannon said.

That's where volunteers like Kannon come in to help. Since 2011, Kannon has given more than 700 rides. She also put thousands of miles on her car.

"They're so appreciative because they need this. Plus, they need to see someone has survived this also. If I can just show some compassion and kindness, that's what I love to do," Kannon explained.

And we wanted to show some love back to Kannon. CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth surprised her with a special gift.

"We have something called CBS 6 Gives and we want to give back to people who do so much in our community and you have been doing this for years. So, I have a little token. Just a little something to say thank you for what you do," Hollingsworth said.

A surprised Kannon said she couldn't accept the gift card.

"You can accept that. I put it in your hand. You are an angel," Hollingsworth said.

"I get more rewards from the patients than I give. Thank you so much Channel 6, but if I can give it to someone else and I will pay it forward," Kannon said.

The gifts keep coming. Hollingsworth had a special donation to the American Cancer Society.

"CBS 6 wants to make a donation to Making Strides. We're going to do that on our website through our 'Team Reba'. Just Thank you for what you're doing in Central Virginia and nationally with the American Cancer Society. We want to get rid of breast cancer, all the cancers. Thank you both for all that you do," Hollingsworth said.

