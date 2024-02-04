Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia Union University receives $42 million investment to create nearly 200 affordable homes

Virginia Union University has received a major investment for their campus after the Steinbridge Group selected the school as its first HBCU partner.
Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia Generic
Posted at 10:37 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 10:51:46-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Union University has received a major investment for their campus after the Steinbridge Group selected the school as its first HBCU partner.

As a result, the group is investing $42 million for economic development which will be used to create nearly 200 affordable homes on unused land owned by the university.

Steinbridge officials said the goal is to make sure everyone has equal access to affordable housing.

Officials with the school said this is the largest investment they've ever received and that the project will create jobs and increase the university's endowment.

Construction will start at the end of this year and should be completed by the end of 2025, officials said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Study: Virginia dad with Long COVID has cardiovascular capacity of 94-year-old Sunny skies continue, overnight lows will stay chilly Kuany's 15 lead VCU over Richmond 63-52 Vigil honors ‘very forgiving’ Richmond father remembered as ‘people person’ Body of missing father of 3 found on Richmond's Southside, sources say Watch replay of RVA Sports Awards from Altria Theater Problems with the Postal Service: 'The Postal Service in Richmond is broken' A cold night followed by a sunny Sunday Richmond sent this man a $23,000 water bill: 'It’s stressing me out' A sunny weekend ahead

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone