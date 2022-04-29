Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 Virginia students earn $10,000 scholarships in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Richmond students honored in Scholastic Art &amp; Writing Awards
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 15:29:22-04

RICHMOND, Va. – Three Virginia students have earned a $10,000 scholarship in the 99th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Amina Adeyola of Chesterfield, Andrew Palmer of Henrico and Trini Rogando of Alexandria were selected out of the more than 40,000 students and the 260,000-plus pieces of art received to win the awards' highest honor: the Gold Medal Portfolio.

Andrew's art portfolio, titled “Blackness in Frame,” consisted of six portraits that combat negative stereotypes about people of color.

Amina's writing portfolio titled, “For My Search for Home,” explored the different aspects of her identity.

The honorees are three of just 22 high school seniors across the country honored. They join some well-known figures recognized by Scholastic, including Andy Warhol and Stephen King.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

Multi-vehicle crash results in a suspected suicide on I-95 How the RVA Fashion Week finale will help single parents Win $150 gift card to Very Ashley Cobra Burger defends Richmond, wins national burger cook-off Some rain chances for parts of the weekend Where to drop off expired or unused medication on Saturday Group of Richmond parents speak out against school board Gov. Youngkin looks back on first 100 days in office No plan in place for Monument Ave. after VMFA removed from project Richmond Chief won't discuss fatal teen crash: 'Next question'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone