Woman dies after being found shot in South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in a South Richmond home on Tuesday morning, according to Richmond Police.

According to officials, officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue for a welfare check before 8 a.m. Tuesday. They found an adult female inside the residence, down and unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

