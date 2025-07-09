Another round of severe storms and flooding expected into Wednesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index over 100.

Today will be very similar to yesterday, with scattered storms developing in western Virginia by early afternoon. Storms will track into central Virginia during the mid-to-late afternoon, and turn widespread by early evening. Storms are expected to last through the evening hours.

Much of the CBS 6 viewing area is in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms with damaging wind gusts.

Due to the muggy air, storms will unleash torrential downpours, and flooding will be possible. A flood watch is in effect.

It will stay very muggy the next few days with storms around in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday, near 90 Friday, and in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Storm chances will decrease a bit over the weekend, but scattered storms are still possible both days.

