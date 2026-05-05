Virginia's new cyberstalking law: What changes July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — Starting July 1, Virginia law enforcement will have a new legal tool to pursue cyberstalking cases — but domestic violence advocates and the lawmakers behind the change say much more is needed to support victims.

Under the new legislation, Virginia's stalking law will be updated to include definitions covering cyberstalking, such as harassment through messaging apps or email. A first conviction is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. A second conviction within five years is a Class 6 Felony.

Advocates say the final product is weaker than it was when first introduced, but call it a needed step forward.

"With technological developments accelerating at a rapid pace, this is only going to be a bigger and bigger problem over time," Courtenay Schwartz, Policy Director of the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, said.

Schwartz says cyberstalking is rarely a standalone issue, but part of what advocates see in broader domestic violence cases.

"In the course of our work, what we see is it's one tool of control that abusers are very commonly employing against victims," Schwartz said.

Sen. Tammy Mulchi (R-Mecklenburg) carried the legislation. She says Mecklenburg's Commonwealth's Attorney brought the issue to her attention after encountering a case where a couple was being harassed by someone the husband knew in high school.

"She was actually, they found out, in Florida, and she became obsessed and terrorized him and his family, even his parents. And it just became crippling to them and their business by calls, just robo-calls," Mulchi said.

Mulchi is a survivor of domestic violence herself and has founded a nonprofit to help others. During a recent General Assembly special session, she spoke about the challenges facing support groups while addressing the murder of Dr. Cerina Fairfax by her estranged husband, former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax.

"I'm going to continue to speak up and fight for those people that are not here, like Dr. Fairfax, who doesn't have a voice anymore," Mulchi said. "I can just feel the weight personally of what she probably was doing to do everything right and to try to get away in the best way that she knew how, without asking for help. And that just is so personal to me."

Beyond the new law, both Mulchi and Schwartz say a drop in federal funding is creating a serious gap in services for victims. Calls to a domestic violence hotline decreased between 2023 and 2024 — which Mulchi says does not reflect fewer victims, but fewer staff available to take calls.

"If we don't have the funding to be, you know, paying advocates and offering services, then, like, you know, that's just like, you know, that's that that's just like, extremely limiting," Schwartz said.

"This has to be a priority. It's an epidemic," Mulchi said.

Mulchi says she is working with a Democratic senator to send a letter to Gov. Abigail Spanberger urging more resources be dedicated to the issue.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.