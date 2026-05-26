7 killed in crashes on Virginia roads over Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people were killed in crashes on Virginia roads over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

The crashes occurred in Appomattox, Botetourt, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Mecklenburg, and Pittsylvania counties, as well as the City of Roanoke. The death toll is two fewer than the nine people killed in crashes over the 2025 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians. In Henrico County, 16-year-old Joshua Driver was killed while walking along West Broad Street on Saturday. In Isle of Wight County, 45-year-old Dashawn Jefferson was hit and killed on Friday. As of Tuesday, May 26, VSP says 46 pedestrians have been hit and killed in Virginia this year.

Henrico County Mother mourns teen killed in alleged DUI hit-and-run on West Broad Street Jon Burkett

Virginia State Police also reported the following citations and arrests over the holiday weekend:



More than 2,500 drivers cited for speeding

More than 1,100 drivers cited for reckless driving

59 drivers arrested for driving under the influence

256 drivers cited for violating the "hands free" phone law

474 seatbelt violations issued

96 child restraint citations issued

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