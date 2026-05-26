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Update on new buildings and restaurant going up outside CarMax Park in Richmond

Diamond District Partners
Diamond District Partners
A rendering of the hotel and retail building planned along CarMax Park’s northern side.
Diamond District Partners
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RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Richmond Flying Squirrels now playing ball at CarMax Park, the larger Diamond District development around it is set to ramp up with initial construction in coming weeks and a new hotel developer and restaurant group on deck.

Developer Diamond District Partners is scheduled to break ground next month on an apartment building that’s the first of four new structures that will rise beside the ballpark and make up the initial 18-acre phase of the mixed-use development that’s planned to ultimately span 67 acres. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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