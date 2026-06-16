Virginia reports 10 new measles cases, statewide total now 121

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 10 new measles cases, bringing the statewide total to 121.

VDH confirmed Tuesday all of the 10 new cases are linked to the Buckingham County outbreak.

The Buckingham County outbreak accounts for 98 cases in Virginia.

VDH said the Piedmont Health District continues to identify additional cases while providing the community with local vaccination clinics and education about health precautions.

VDH encourages Virginians to take serious precautions against the highly contagious virus. While officials say vaccination is the best protection against measles, those who are unvaccinated should avoid large gatherings and public events in the Buckingham area during the outbreak to protect themselves and others from the virus.

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