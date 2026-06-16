Why this artist is turning a GRTC bus into a work of art

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC has teamed up with local artist Silly Genius to spray paint one of its buses, turning it into a rolling work of art ahead of the organization's annual Tap into Transit Day fundraiser.

The free community event returns July 14, running from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Station. It will feature rider stories, a silent auction, local food trucks and more.

The annual fundraiser supports keeping bus fare free on the local bus system.

Ashley Potter, communications manager for GRTC, said the painted bus is meant to highlight the connection between the arts and public transit.

"We will be transforming this bus into a moving art piece throughout the community and really what we want that to do is just showcase that partnership between the art community and transit and how important those things work out," Potter said.

GRTC buses have been fare free since March 2020 and the beginning of the COVID pandemic in the U.S.

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