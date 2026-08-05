19-year-old killed in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield police have identified the person killed in a crash on Bradley Bridge Road Tuesday morning as 19-year-old Alyssa Lewis.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bradley Bridge and Woodpecker roads around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Lewis was traveling north on Bradley Bridge Road in a sedan when the vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding head-on with a Tesla SUV.

Lewis died at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Lewis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which contributed to the severity of her injuries," police said.

The driver of the Tesla, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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