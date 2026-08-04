Woman killed in Chesterfield County crash, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed in a crash in Chesterfield County Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Bradley Bridge and Woodpecker roads. A CBS 6 crew near the scene can see traffic cones blocking off Bradley Bridge Road, near the Exxon gas station.

Officers were called to the 15200 block of Bradley Bridge Road at around 8 a.m.

"A Honda sedan, operated by an adult female, was traveling north on Bradley Bridge Rd. when it crossed the center line into the west bound lane colliding head-on with a Tesla sedan," police said. "The driver of the Honda succumbed to her injuries on scene. The identity of the female is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Tesla, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

WTVR

Bradley Bridge Road will be closed until noon, and drivers are advised to find other routes.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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