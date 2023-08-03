Virginia Living Museum's new eagle needs a name

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum needs help naming their new bald eagle.

From now until Aug. 11, people can vote on their favorite name, according to a recent Virginia Living Museum Facebook post. The name options are Liberty, Freedom or Apollo.

In 2021, this bald eagle was brought to the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education Center after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the VLM. His right wing was injured, but he is fully recovered and healthy. However, due to this accident he cannot fully extend his right wing leaving him unable to fly.

On June 26, he came to the Virginia Living Museum.

The VLM said he is between 7 and12-years-old and that he can perch and move across the ground very well. He is one of many non-releasable animals that have permanent homes at the VLM.

The Virginia Living Museum aims to connect people to nature through educational experiences that promote conservation, according to its website. More than 250 species of animals live at the museum.

The museum says that the bald eagle is getting used to his new home before his big debut. They say he is more comfortable with the staff each day.

