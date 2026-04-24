Why Palani Drive owner Jeff Weatherly is looking to sell his Richmond restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jeff Weatherly is looking to pass the baton on Palani Drive. As he prepares for retirement, Weatherly said this week he is actively in search of a buyer for the Westhampton-area eatery, which he has run for nearly 30 years at 401 Libbie Ave.

Since opening in 1996, Palani Drive has grown into a Libbie-Grove staple known for its smoothies, wraps and salads, as well breakfast burritos and quesadillas. Many of its dishes have vegetarian or vegan options, offerings that Weatherly said have helped Palani Drive develop a bigger following and menu over the years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.