2 taken into custody after undercover operation at Virginia spa, investigators say

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Two people were taken into custody after an undercover operation at a spa in Manakin Sabot, according to the Goochland County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday morning, deputies conducted the operation at Jasmin Spa, located in the 1500 block of Hockett Road, a news release from the sheriff's office says.

During the operation, investigators say someone with associated with the business "engaged in a lewd act" and a search warrant was executed.

Jie Hong Chen, 48, of Flushing, New York, is charged with keeping a bawdy place and Huiying Qiu, 62, of Lindenhurst, New York, was found to be wanted by the Henrico County Police Division on a felony warrant for commercial sex trafficking.

Chen is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail and Qiu was taken into custody and released to Henrico County Police Division.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

"Detectives are actively working to identify additional individuals observed on the business's surveillance system and other leads," the news release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 804-556-5349. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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