Postal worker sentenced to prison for stealing mail from Sandston USPS facility

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A postal worker is going to prison after stealing mail, including gift cards, from a U.S. Postal Service facility in Sandston.

According to Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, Zandra Allen worked at the USPS facility in Sandston when investigators tracked a $50 gift card missing out of Ohio to her account.

Agents with the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General then interviewed her. She initially denied taking anything before they told her they would be searching her belongings in accordance a federal regulation stating that most personal property is subject to search while on postal property.

She then said, "You got me," according to Taylor.

Agents recovered 28 pieces of mail in her lunch box.

Some of those envelopes were addressed to Virginia camps, including Camp Mont Shenandoah and Camp Chanco.

Judge John Marshall called her actions a “severe breach of the public's trust.”

A judge sentenced Allen to 5 years for felony mail theft, with 3 years suspended. She will also serve 12 active months for misdemeanor embezzlement.

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