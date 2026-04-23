Live Nation is offering $30 concert tickets. Here's who you can see in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — The rising price of concert tickets has been an on-going national story since live music returned after the COVID-19 pandemic kept venues quiet for most of 2020.

And while many ticket prices have not come back down, Live Nation announced it's annual Summer of Live sale where tickets to some shows all cost you just $30.

Here's a list of $30 shows available in Virginia:

Dinastia Tour by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P & Friends

Tue Apr 28

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Ole 60: Smokestack Town Tour

Thu May 7

Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville, VA

A Night With David Lee Roth

Sat May 9

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

GODSMACK - The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026

Tue May 12

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Sam Barber - The American Route Tour

Thu May 14

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Lorna Shore

Mon May 18

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Thu May 21

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

SatchVai Band Ft Joe Satriani & Steve Vai with Animals As Leaders

Sat May 23

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

KID CUDI PRESENTS: THE REBEL RAGERS TOUR 2026

Fri May 29

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Young the Giant - Victory Garden Tour with Cold War Kids

Fri May 29

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Trousdale: Growing Pains (Deluxe) Tour

Sun May 31

Jefferson Theater

Charlottesville, VA

Ari Lennox - The Vacancy Tour

Tue Jun 2

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

MGK: Lost Americana Tour

Wed Jun 3

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Taking Back Sunday with Special Guest Bayside

Wed Jun 3

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Marcus King Band: Darling Blue PT2 Tour

Fri Jun 5

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Modest Mouse

Sun Jun 7

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Jelly Roll - The Little Ass Shed Tour

Wed Jun 10

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Khalid: It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour

Wed Jun 10

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Dance Gavin Dance with Special Guests

Fri Jun 12

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

HARDY: THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!

Fri Jun 12

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

An Evening With Goose

Mon Jun 15

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Evan Honer

Tue Jun 16

Jefferson Theater

Charlottesville, VA

Chicago

Thu Jun 18

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Hank Williams Jr.

Fri Jun 19

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Wale & Smino - Everything Is A Lot... The Tour

Fri Jun 19

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

WNRN Presents - The String Cheese Incident: Just Keep Spinning Tour

Sat Jun 20

Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville, VA

Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience

Sat Jun 20

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

Santana & The Doobie Brothers - Oneness Tour 2026

Wed Jun 24

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Josiah and the Bonnevilles - The Redline North America Tour 2026

Fri Jun 26

Jefferson Theater

Charlottesville, VA

Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins

Sat Jun 27

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Spafford

Sat Jun 27

Jefferson Theater

Charlottesville, VA

LINDSEY STIRLING - DUALITY UNTAMED TOUR

Tue Jul 7 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

An Evening with Wilco

Tue Jul 14

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

The Pussycat Dolls: PCD FOREVER TOUR

Thu Jul 16

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour

Sat Jul 18

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Alison Krauss and Union Station

Sat Jul 18

Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville, VA

NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour 2026

Sat Jul 18

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

Sat Jul 25

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour

Sun Jul 26

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sun Jul 26

Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville, VA

Yeat: The LOVE/LYFE Tour

Tue Jul 28

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits

Wed Jul 29

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Tape B x Levity Present: Summer Program

Thu Jul 30

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Rod Stewart: ONE LAST TIME

Sat Aug 1

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

The Black Keys: PEACHES 'N KREAM

Sat Aug 1

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins: Mötley Crüe

Mon Aug 3

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Tim McGraw: Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026

Thu Aug 6

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026

Sat Aug 8

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour

Sun Aug 9

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Kesha: The Freedom Tour

Fri Aug 14

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Pitbull - I'm Back with special guest Lil Jon

Wed Aug 19

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Billy Idol: It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!

Sat Aug 22

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Goo Goo Dolls - Summer 2026

Tue Sep 1

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration with the Richmond Symphony

Thu Sep 3

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Charley Crockett - Age of the Ram Tour

Sat Sep 5

Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville, VA

$uicideboy$ Present Grey Day Tour 2026 W. Destroy Lonely & More

Sun Sep 6

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Jason Aldean: Songs About Us Tour 2026

Thu Sep 10

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Thu Sep 10

Harrison Opera House

Norfolk, VA

Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026

Fri Sep 11

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Billy Currington & Kip Moore

Sat Sep 12

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2026

Sat Sep 12

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour

Sun Sep 13

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber

Wed Sep 16

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue - IT'S ICONIC

Fri Sep 18

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: bones North American Tour

Tue Sep 22

Ting Pavilion

Charlottesville, VA

Mt. Joy 2026: Celebrating 10 Years Of Mt. Joy

Tue Sep 29

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Dermot Kennedy: The Weight of the Woods Tour

Thu Oct 1

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

Turnpike Troubadours

Sat Oct 3

Turnpike Troubadours

Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Richmond, VA

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour

Wed Oct 7

Salem Civic Center

Salem, VA

Five Finger Death Punch

Sat Oct 17

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, VA

Breaking Benjamin

Sat Oct 24

Jiffy Lube Live

Bristow, VA

Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour

Sun Oct 25

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Roanoke, VA

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary

Fri Nov 20

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Roanoke, VA

Sabaton: Legends on Tour

Sat Dec 5

The Dome by Rutter Mills

Virginia Beach, VA

The $30 ticket sale runs from April 29 through May 5.

Live Nation All Access members get early access to the $30 ticket beginning April 23 through April 28.

Live Nation says once you've selected the show you want to see, look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and checkout.

National News Jury finds Live Nation, Ticketmaster operated monopoly over concert venues AP via Scripps News Group

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