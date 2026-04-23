Live Nation is offering $30 concert tickets. Here's who you can see in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. — The rising price of concert tickets has been an on-going national story since live music returned after the COVID-19 pandemic kept venues quiet for most of 2020.
And while many ticket prices have not come back down, Live Nation announced it's annual Summer of Live sale where tickets to some shows all cost you just $30.
Here's a list of $30 shows available in Virginia:
Dinastia Tour by Peso Pluma, Tito Double P & Friends
Tue Apr 28
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Ole 60: Smokestack Town Tour
Thu May 7
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
A Night With David Lee Roth
Sat May 9
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
GODSMACK - The Rise of Rock World Tour 2026
Tue May 12
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Sam Barber - The American Route Tour
Thu May 14
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Lorna Shore
Mon May 18
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Thu May 21
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
SatchVai Band Ft Joe Satriani & Steve Vai with Animals As Leaders
Sat May 23
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
KID CUDI PRESENTS: THE REBEL RAGERS TOUR 2026
Fri May 29
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Young the Giant - Victory Garden Tour with Cold War Kids
Fri May 29
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Trousdale: Growing Pains (Deluxe) Tour
Sun May 31
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Ari Lennox - The Vacancy Tour
Tue Jun 2
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
MGK: Lost Americana Tour
Wed Jun 3
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Taking Back Sunday with Special Guest Bayside
Wed Jun 3
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Marcus King Band: Darling Blue PT2 Tour
Fri Jun 5
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Modest Mouse
Sun Jun 7
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Jelly Roll - The Little Ass Shed Tour
Wed Jun 10
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Khalid: It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour
Wed Jun 10
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Dance Gavin Dance with Special Guests
Fri Jun 12
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
HARDY: THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!
Fri Jun 12
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
An Evening With Goose
Mon Jun 15
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Evan Honer
Tue Jun 16
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Chicago
Thu Jun 18
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Hank Williams Jr.
Fri Jun 19
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Wale & Smino - Everything Is A Lot... The Tour
Fri Jun 19
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
WNRN Presents - The String Cheese Incident: Just Keep Spinning Tour
Sat Jun 20
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience
Sat Jun 20
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
Santana & The Doobie Brothers - Oneness Tour 2026
Wed Jun 24
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Josiah and the Bonnevilles - The Redline North America Tour 2026
Fri Jun 26
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
Sat Jun 27
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Spafford
Sat Jun 27
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
LINDSEY STIRLING - DUALITY UNTAMED TOUR
Tue Jul 7 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
An Evening with Wilco
Tue Jul 14
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
The Pussycat Dolls: PCD FOREVER TOUR
Thu Jul 16
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour
Sat Jul 18
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Alison Krauss and Union Station
Sat Jul 18
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour 2026
Sat Jul 18
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour
Sat Jul 25
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
O.A.R. Three Decades Tour
Sun Jul 26
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sun Jul 26
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Yeat: The LOVE/LYFE Tour
Tue Jul 28
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits
Wed Jul 29
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Tape B x Levity Present: Summer Program
Thu Jul 30
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Rod Stewart: ONE LAST TIME
Sat Aug 1
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
The Black Keys: PEACHES 'N KREAM
Sat Aug 1
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins: Mötley Crüe
Mon Aug 3
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Tim McGraw: Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026
Thu Aug 6
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026
Sat Aug 8
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour
Sun Aug 9
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Kesha: The Freedom Tour
Fri Aug 14
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Pitbull - I'm Back with special guest Lil Jon
Wed Aug 19
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Billy Idol: It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!
Sat Aug 22
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Goo Goo Dolls - Summer 2026
Tue Sep 1
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration with the Richmond Symphony
Thu Sep 3
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Charley Crockett - Age of the Ram Tour
Sat Sep 5
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
$uicideboy$ Present Grey Day Tour 2026 W. Destroy Lonely & More
Sun Sep 6
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Jason Aldean: Songs About Us Tour 2026
Thu Sep 10
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees
Thu Sep 10
Harrison Opera House
Norfolk, VA
Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026
Fri Sep 11
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Billy Currington & Kip Moore
Sat Sep 12
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
BABYMETAL WORLD TOUR 2026
Sat Sep 12
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour
Sun Sep 13
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Wed Sep 16
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue - IT'S ICONIC
Fri Sep 18
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: bones North American Tour
Tue Sep 22
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Mt. Joy 2026: Celebrating 10 Years Of Mt. Joy
Tue Sep 29
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Dermot Kennedy: The Weight of the Woods Tour
Thu Oct 1
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
Turnpike Troubadours
Sat Oct 3
Turnpike Troubadours
Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Richmond, VA
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour
Wed Oct 7
Salem Civic Center
Salem, VA
Five Finger Death Punch
Sat Oct 17
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
Breaking Benjamin
Sat Oct 24
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour
Sun Oct 25
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Roanoke, VA
Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
Fri Nov 20
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Roanoke, VA
Sabaton: Legends on Tour
Sat Dec 5
The Dome by Rutter Mills
Virginia Beach, VA
The $30 ticket sale runs from April 29 through May 5.
Live Nation All Access members get early access to the $30 ticket beginning April 23 through April 28.
Live Nation says once you've selected the show you want to see, look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and checkout.
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