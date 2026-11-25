WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Virginia judge permanently tossed charges against a former bishop in the Mormon church who had been arrested two years ago for allegedly sexually abusing his own daughter on a school field trip.

The case was expected to be tried in Williamsburg, but it took several turns, including a special prosecutor from Chesterfield County being brought on board.

CBS 6 took an in-depth look at the accusations, the law enforcement investigation, and the court proceedings.

A warning: this report contains allegations of sexual assault.

'Devastated and heartbroken'

Cheslea Goodrich said she felt "devastated and heartbroken" after charges against her father, former Mormon bishop John Goodrich, were permanently thrown out by a Virginia judge in May 2026.

She had accused the Idaho man of sexually assaulting her as a minor more than two decades ago.

In a court filing, prosecutors argued that John did not dispute that an "incident occurred" in which "he was sexually aroused and climbed into bed with his daughter" while they were on a school field trip.

Chelsea claimed that during that trip, her father sexually abused her at the Governor's Inn in Williamsburg.

The incident was alleged to have occurred in 1999 when she was 13-years-old.

John adamantly denied the allegation.

Before these accusations reached Virginia's criminal justice system, Chelsea had previously filed complaints against her father in Idaho in 2016 for an alleged sexual assault in their home.

John was arrested, but those Idaho charges were ultimately dismissed with prejudice, meaning they could not be brought back in the future.

Law enforcement reports, audio recordings

Court records showed Chelsea reported the Williamsburg allegations to Washington, D.C., police in 2018, based on an initial belief that they occurred in the nation's capital.

When CBS 6 asked her to explain why the allegations were reported 20 years later, Chelsea pointed to audio recordings she said captured her father's words.

"Well, because the defendant made admissions on recording to the sexual abuse that happened to me here in Williamsburg, Virginia," Chelsea said. "And he made those admissions, I think in 2015."

Chelsea provided those recordings, dated in 2015, to CBS 6.

In court filings, defense attorneys for John argued the integrity of the recordings "is certainly in doubt."

They rejected Chelsea's characterization that the recordings contained "admissions" from John.

An excerpt from the recordings, according to a Williamsburg police report, quotes John as saying: "My penis would not be on your bum, I'd be too aroused, I couldn't do that, like I said. In D.C., the only time I remember doing that, it freaked me out, because I'd be too aroused to do that."

Police noted that references to D.C. were actually alleged occurrences in Williamsburg.

In a court filing, the defense argued "even if the recordings were accurate, John Goodrich has never admitted even touching Chelsea in the hotel room; he repeatedly denied any touching."

According to a D.C. police analysis of the recordings, John stated he "considered" touching Chelsea in bed but did not do so.

In one conversation, the analysis said he "intimated that his penis touched" Chelsea's bum, but later said he did not touch her.

Prosecutors said in a court filing the D.C. case did not move forward after the investigation determined the location of the alleged criminal conduct was Williamsburg.

While the D.C. case file said Chelsea did not remember what happened in that hotel room, when she filed a new complaint with the Williamsburg police in 2019, she described a more detailed alleged rape.

'Thoughts and feelings aren't criminal'

The Williamsburg police case file showed no documented investigative activity between September 2020 and January 2024, when John was eventually indicted on four charges, as was first reported by the Associated Press.

Police files showed an investigator interviewed John in March of 2024.

A report said he told the officer during that interview that he was a "Christian" and an "innocent man," and he characterized his accusers as "followers of the devil."

CBS 6 obtained body-camera video of the interview.

"And I rebuke those charges in the name of Jesus Christ," John said.

According to the Williamsburg police file, John told police he "was aware of what he was facing, and mentioned that there was a conversation he had, in which he had expressed some desires and feelings."

"Some thoughts and ideas you had, or feelings you had. And that's what you think they're basing this on?" the officer asked John.

"Yeah. Thoughts and feelings aren't criminal, right? Last I checked," John responded.

When the officer asked him to be more specific, John said he "hadn't looked at the case" and did not remember, according to the Williamsburg police file.

Chesterfield prosecutor takes over case

When the case made it to court, Richmond-based attorney Steve Benjamin led the defense, and Williamsburg Commonwealth's Attorney Nate Green initially led the prosecution.

One point of contention between the two sides included a search warrant on Chelsea's personal email accounts over a 10-year period.

The search produced over 430,000 emails and 23,000 attachments.

In January 2026, the defense argued all of that information should be turned over to them, in order to protect John's constitutional rights to a fair defense.

However, the Commonwealth contended the disclosure of all the emails would "invade the privacy of a victim."

Just a few weeks later, Green recused himself from the case, telling the court that Chelsea, through her lawyer, expressed concern that he had not done enough to block the release of her emails and that she was considering possible legal action against the Commonwealth.

Green felt this could make him a witness in the defense's claims regarding Chelsea's credibility, and therefore, he could no longer prosecute.

That said, he also told the judge he did not question the probable cause or appropriateness of moving forward with the case.

The case was then assigned to special prosecutor Sarah Wright from the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

From there, Chelsea claimed communication fizzled out.

"It felt like kind of an impasse, where the prosecutor wasn't really asking questions, and she wasn't really listening to what I had to say. That's how it felt to me," Chelsea said.

In May 2026, after having the case for about four months, Wright moved to dismiss the case, telling the judge that the evidence she reviewed was not enough to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

"I had no idea she was planning to do that. I was truly shocked," Chelsea said.

In a phone meeting that Chelsea recorded, Wright explained her decision.

"My motion has nothing to do with the credibility of you or any other potential witnesses. It's not a credibility issue. It's an issue of what the Commonwealth believes or thinks or knows is not always what the Commonwealth can prove," Wright told Chelsea, according to the recorded call.

Wright also told Chelsea that the recorded conversations with John referred to an incident in D.C., which "raises the issue of jurisdiction."

CBS 6 requested comment from Wright regarding the communication concerns and her motion to dismiss.

She said her decision was based on an analysis of the facts, availability of evidence, and credibility of witnesses. Wright said the motion was communicated, but did not say when, and she was aware of Chelsea's position when it was filed.

Defense accuses Chelsea of fraud

But the defense asked the court for the case to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it could never be brought back. Wright opposed that request.

The defense argued Chelsea and her mother devised a fraudulent scheme to force a divorce and get all of the marital assets.

They accused Chelsea of committing "fraud" and "obstruction of justice" in part by allegedly providing altered evidence to law enforcement and prosecutors.

Chelsea denied those allegations.

"Absolutely false. I did not commit fraud," Chelsea said. "The original recordings are what was turned into the Commonwealth for this criminal case. There was never evidence tampered with."

CBS 6 checked with D.C. and Williamsburg police to ask if the defense had filed criminal complaints about the alleged fraud. Both departments said they had not received such a report.

Judge permanently dismisses charges

In the recorded meeting, Wright told Chelsea that getting into a "tit for tat" with the defense over what she said was their "spin" on the documents would not be productive for the court.

In court, Wright did not argue against specific allegations of fraud against Chelsea. She simply told the judge there's two sides to every story.

Judge Holly Smith ultimately sided with the defense, dismissing the case with prejudice. She thanked Wright for her work on the case.

John Goodrich's attorneys declined to comment following the outcome.

Chelsea submitted a written victim statement at the final hearing but felt she was not heard.

"I have no voice. I have no voice to defend myself, unlike the defendant. Sorry, it's just so wrong. It's so wrong," Chelsea said.