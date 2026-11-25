LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Police in Lunenburg County have identified the human remains found in the area of Craig Mill Road on Saturday as Mhamed Chenane, 28.

According to the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Chenane was last seen around 8 p.m. near Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg on November 17.

PAST COVERAGE: Human remains found near creek in Lunenburg County, deputies say

Human remains found near creek in Lunenburg County, deputies say

Chenane's death and the circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation by LCSO and Virginia State Police.

"The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Chenane during this difficult time," the agency said in a release.

Lunenburg County is a rural county in Southside Virginia, roughly 82 miles southwest of Richmond.

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