RICHMOND, Va. — ‘You Can See Everything’ is the most talked about movie in America. The film documents Elizabeth Holmes's last few weeks of freedom before she went to prison for wire fraud and conspiracy to deceive investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Holmes was the enigmatic founder and CEO of Theranos, a blood testing start-up that was worth billions before it collapsed. But even as the company was on the rise, some Richmond scientists were beginning to question its legitimacy.

On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' former reporter and current communications consultant and crisis management expert Jeff Kelley takes us inside the discussions he heard during his time working at HDL, and talks about that company’s own scandal, which ultimately led to its downfall.