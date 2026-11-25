ASHLAND, Va. — Police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest after a hit-and-run crash that left a 64-year-old Richmond man dead in Ashland.

On Monday, November 9 around 12:20 a.m., Ashland police officers discovered an unresponsive adult male in the area of Frontage Road and the southbound side of the 12100 block of Washington Highway/Route 1.

The man was identified as James Joseph Billings, 64, of Richmond. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Billings was struck sometime after 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 8. The vehicle is believed to be a white Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 made between 2019 and 2023 with marker lights on the roof.

WTVR

The involved vehicle would have damage to the passenger side front headlight and grill, police said.

The crash remains an active investigation. The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information to call the department at 804-365-6140 or submit a tip by clicking here.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.