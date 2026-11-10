Richmond man identified as pedestrian killed in Ashland hit-and-run

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 64-year-old Richmond man was struck and killed by a driver in Ashland on Sunday, and police are now asking the public for help with their investigation.
On Monday, November 9 around 12:20 a.m., Ashland police officers discovered an unresponsive adult male in the area of Frontage Road and the southbound side of the 12100 block of Washington Highway/Route 1.
Police said the man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hanover County Fire and EMS.
An investigation identified the deceased as 64-year-old James Joseph Billings of Richmond, Virginia.
Investigators believe Billings was struck sometime after 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 8.
The crash remains an active investigation. The Ashland Police Department asks anyone who may have information to call the department at (804) 365-6140 or submit a tip at ashlandpolice.us. Anyone submitting a tip may remain anonymous.
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