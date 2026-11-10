Virginia 9-year-old named TIME's Kid of the Year for creating emergency bags for kids on the spectrum

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — After his work to help first responders better assist children on the autism spectrum touched hearts all over the nation, Dinwiddie County 9-year-old Ledger Mann has been named TIME's Kid of the Year for 2026.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil first brought you Ledger's story in February. The story was viewed millions of times on social media, and thousands of people left comments offering to help Ledger's efforts.

Ledger and his father, Sgt. JT Mann of the Prince George County Police Department, created special emergency kits designed to comfort children with autism during stressful situations.

The idea came to life after Sgt. Mann responded to a call about a missing child on the autism spectrum late last year. The child was found safe underneath a grill cover on a back porch, but the experience prompted Mann to have an important conversation with his own son.

"My child is on the spectrum," Mann said. "When I came home, we sat down and we went over safety. For some reason, if he left the house, where would he go? Where would I expect maybe he would go to?"

Wayne surprises Virginia third grader who creates autism kits for first responders with donation

After listening to his father's questions about safety, Ledger decided he wanted to help other children like himself.

"I wanted to help people with autism," Ledger said. "Because I have autism myself."

His solution was straightforward: create clear bags filled with sensory items that could help calm children with autism during stressful encounters with first responders.

The bags, which have been distributed in six states so far, contain items that Ledger knows help him feel better, including a squish ball, Pop It fidget toy, sunglasses, stuffed animals and Bluetooth headphones. The clear design is intentional.

"They're clear because the kids can point them out, if they can just pick something, like if they want the teddy bear or the headphones, just point to it and they will pick it out and it will help them," Ledger said.

Those interested in supporting the LGM Bags project can donate through the Prince George County Public Safety Foundation, an independent non-profit organization. Click here to find the printable donation form. Donations should be earmarked for "LGM BAGS." For questions, contact Kelsey Christopher at 804-733-2773 or kchristopher@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

Congratulations, Ledger! Email your well-wishes to the CBS 6 Newsroom.