RICHMOND, Va. — Clouds will increase today ahead of a coastal storm that will bring rain and wind to the area tonight through Thanksgiving morning. The high today will be in the low to mid 50s.
* Rain will move in late this evening, through the overnight and be heaviest between 4am & 10am Thursday morning.
* 2-4" of rain will be possible creating the potential for flash flooding. Rain will taper off after 11am.
* Wind gusts will pick up overnight and will peak between midnight and 10am.
* Winds will gust between 40-50 mph I-95 & west, and between 50-60mph I-95 & east
The high Thanksgiving will be in the low to mid 60s.
Friday- Partly sunny and windy, with highs in the mid 50s and wind gusts to 35 mph.
Saturday- Sunny with a high near 60°
Sunday- Partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.
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