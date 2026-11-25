RICHMOND, Va. — Clouds will increase today ahead of a coastal storm that will bring rain and wind to the area tonight through Thanksgiving morning. The high today will be in the low to mid 50s.

* Rain will move in late this evening, through the overnight and be heaviest between 4am & 10am Thursday morning.

* 2-4" of rain will be possible creating the potential for flash flooding. Rain will taper off after 11am.

* Wind gusts will pick up overnight and will peak between midnight and 10am.

* Winds will gust between 40-50 mph I-95 & west, and between 50-60mph I-95 & east

The high Thanksgiving will be in the low to mid 60s.

Friday- Partly sunny and windy, with highs in the mid 50s and wind gusts to 35 mph.

Saturday- Sunny with a high near 60°

Sunday- Partly cloudy with a high in the lower 60s.

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