Virginia inmate dies after attack started by fellow inmate, investigators say

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — An inmate died after an apparent attack by another inmate at Keen Mountain Correctional Center on Thursday, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections Office of Law Enforcement Services.

The attack happened early Thursday morning, according to the news release. Corrections team members attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived to take over.

Investigators said the attack was an isolated incident.

"Keen Mountain Correctional Center is secure and there is no active threat to corrections team members or other members of the inmate population," the news release says. "No corrections team members were injured during this incident."

The attack remains under investigation. Further information, including the identity of the inmate, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube