RICHMOND, Va. — Christmas is taking shape at Virginia's Executive Mansion, where Governor Abigail Spanberger and the First Gentleman welcomed award-winning Christmas trees and wreaths grown right here in the Commonwealth.

The trees and wreaths come from Severt's Tree Farm in Elk Creek and Boomer Family Christmas Tree Farm in Virginia Beach. Both farms were recognized through the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association's annual tree and wreath competitions.

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One of the winning trees will be part of the First Family's Christmas celebrations, while two award-winning wreaths will hang on the front doors of the Executive Mansion.

For the growers, the recognition represents years of hard work.

Brad Edwards of Severt's Tree Farm said the nearly 12-foot tree selected for the mansion spent approximately 16 to 17 years growing in the field.

"Christmas tree farming, you know, this tree's been well taken care of every year for all those years," Edwards said.

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He added that growing Christmas trees is a year-round job, not simply a matter of cutting down a tree during the holiday season.

"People ask us what do we do the rest of the year. We actually work on the farm all year long," Edwards said.

Sherrie Severt said the farm was thrilled to have its tree selected after competing against other growers across Virginia.

The recognition also shines a spotlight on an important part of Virginia's economy.

"Forestry is our third largest private industry in Virginia, and part of that industry is Christmas trees," Spanberger said.

The governor highlighted the different experiences available at Christmas tree farms across the Commonwealth, including opportunities for families to enjoy hot chocolate and hot cider while searching for the perfect tree.

For Spanberger, picking out a Christmas tree is also an annual family tradition.

"Despite these extraordinary trees, I think we are still actually going to take our annual trip, get our hot chocolate, pick out another tree," she said.

Spanberger also encouraged Virginians to support local businesses during the holiday season by purchasing locally grown Christmas trees and shopping with small businesses and artisans.

She noted that real Christmas trees contribute to Virginia's farm and forestry industries and said growers replant trees after harvesting them.

The governor also encouraged people who are able to give back to neighbors facing difficult circumstances by donating to organizations that support children in need or contributing extra food to local food banks.

"It's a beautiful season, but it is made more beautiful when we remember that some of our neighbors need a helping hand," Spanberger said.