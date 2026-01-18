Spanberger sworn in as Virginia's 75th governor, signs 10 executive orders on first day

RICHMOND, Va. — Abigail Spanberger made history Saturday as she was sworn in as Virginia's 75th governor and the first woman to hold the commonwealth's highest office, immediately following her inauguration with the signing of 10 executive orders addressing key campaign promises.

"I, Abigail Davis Spanberger, do solemnly swear... all the duties incumbent upon me as governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia... so, help me God," Spanberger said as she took the oath of office with her hand on the Bible and her family by her side on the steps of the state capitol.

The 57-word oath marked the culmination of a historic moment that Spanberger acknowledged during her inaugural address.

"The history and the gravity of this moment are not lost on me," Spanberger said.

WATCH: Abigail Spanberger’s inaugural address as Virginia's 1st female governor

Watch Abigail Spanberger’s inaugural address as Virginia's 1st female governor

Her speech blended reflection on Virginia's history with a forward-looking vision for the Commonwealth. She thanked previous generations of women who fought for the right to vote but could only dream of such a moment.

"But who could only dream of a day like today?" Spanberger said.

The new governor acknowledged the work that has been accomplished in Richmond while calling for unity to address current challenges.

"I am heartfelt and heartened by the fact that so much of that work has been done right here on these very steps and across this city," Spanberger said.

Spanberger outlined the pressing issues facing Virginia families, emphasizing the need for collaborative solutions.

"Families are strained, kids are stressed, and so much just seems to be getting harder and harder," Spanberger said.

The governor promised to stand up to what she called "recklessness coming out of Washington" and assured immigrant neighbors of her commitment to their safety and security.

"Sowing fear across our communities, betraying the values of who we are as Americans, the very values that we celebrate here on these steps," Spanberger said.

WATCH: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signs 10 executive orders after being sworn in

Money, Education, Immigration: Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed 10 executive orders

Hours after her inauguration, Spanberger signed nine executive orders addressing housing costs, healthcare expenses and creating a unified state response to federal government actions. She also signed an order calling for a review of how members are appointed to university Boards of Visitors.

The directive comes after Spanberger requested and received resignations from several University of Virginia Board members involved in the recent turnover of the school's president.

"To make sure that we are putting the interests of students, faculty, our universities and Virginia first," Spanberger said during the signing ceremony.

Local News Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger just signed 10 executive orders WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

A tenth executive order rescinded a directive from former Governor Glenn Youngkin that required state law enforcement to enter agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Virginia state and local law enforcement officers must be able to focus on their core responsibilities — investigating crime and community policing," Spanberger said.

The inauguration festivities will continue with an open house at the Executive Mansion on Sunday afternoon. Spanberger will address a joint session of the General Assembly on Monday.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.