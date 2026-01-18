Dave Matthews tells crowd Abigail Spanberger's election victory gave him 'hope'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's inaugural celebration took an unexpected musical turn when Gov. Abigail Spanberger surprised attendees at the Inaugural Ball by introducing Grammy-winning musician Dave Matthews to perform at the historic event.

The new governor, clearly excited about the surprise guest, shared her personal connection to the artist before bringing him on stage.

"It is now so exciting for me, if I'm being honest," Spanberger said. "You see, I'm a Virginian, and I'm a Wahoo, and there's a certain someone who might have sung like the soundtrack to, I don't know, 25 years of my life."

Spanberger then announced Dave Matthews would help celebrate, "sing us some songs and help us usher in a new chapter in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

The musician, known for his Virginia roots and the Dave Matthews Band, expressed humility about performing at such a significant political moment.

"I don't know what to say, because I feel kind of small time compared to you," Matthews said. "Thank you, for in a very strange time in our country and in the world, it was nice to be given some hope when Abigail won. Thank you so much."

The surprise performance added a celebratory atmosphere to the Inaugural Ball, marking the swearing-in of the Commonwealth's first female governor with music from one of the state's most beloved artists.

