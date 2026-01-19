PHOTOS: The swearing in of Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's 1st woman governor

Share Facebook

Abigail Spanberger takes the oath for Governor of Virginia during inaugural activities at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP

Abigail Spanberger is sworn in as Governor of Virginia during inaugural activities at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) AP Photos

Abigail Spanberger takes the oath of office for Governor during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pool/Steve Helber) AP Photos

Governor Abigail Spanberger waves to the crowd during Inauguration Day at the Virginia Capitol Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP Photos

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger pauses as House Speaker, Don Scott, D-Portsmouth looks on during naugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP Photos

Governor Abigail Spanberger speaks to the crowd during her Inauguration Day at the Virginia Capitol Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP Photos

Gov. Abigail Spanberger attends an inaugural ceremony after she was sworn in as Virginia's first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP Photos

Governor Abigail Spanberger stands with her family as a parade goes by during Inauguration Day at the Virginia Capitol Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP Photos

Newly sworn-in Gov. Abigail Spanberger, left in white, and her daughters watch a parade march past by on Inauguration Day at the Capitol Building in Richmond, Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP Photos

Governor Abigail Spanberger stands with her family as a parade goes by during Inauguration Day at the Virginia Capitol Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP Photos

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger speaks to the crowd at the Inaugural Ball in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger arrives on stage at the Inaugural Ball with her family in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP Photos

Singer Dave Matthews, right, hugs Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger at the Inaugural Ball in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP Photos

Singer Dave Matthews performs at the Inaugural ball for Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP Photos

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, right, and her husband Adam enjoy a performance by Dave Matthews at the Inaugural Ball in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, right, and her husband Adam enjoy a performance by Dave Matthews at the Inaugural Ball in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP Photos

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, right, and her husband Adam enjoy a performance by Dave Matthews at the Inaugural Ball in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, seated right, signs executive orders in the Governors ceremonial office along with Attorney General Jay Jones, center, and other members of her cabinet at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signs executive orders in the Governors ceremonial office at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger speaks during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. .(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP

Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her inaugural address after she was sworn in as Virginia’s first female governor, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP

Abigail Spanberger takes the oath of office for Governor during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Pool/Steve Helber) AP

Gov.-Elect Abigail Spanberger holds her hand over her heart during Inauguration Day at the Virginia Capitol Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger hugs House Speaker, Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger hugs House Speaker, Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP

Ghazala Hashmi takes the oath of office for Lt. Governor during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Jay Jones is sworn in as Attorney General at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Lt. Gov.-elect Ghazala Hashmi arrives for inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Attorney General elect Jay Jones arrives with his family before Virginia gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger arrives with her husband Adam Spanberger, at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin arrives with his wife before Virginia gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger inauguration at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) AP

Gov.-Elect Abigail Spanberger stands with her daughters Claire and Charlotte during Inauguration Day at the Virginia Capitol Building, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Mike Kropf /Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) AP Photos

Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, center, hugs her sisters, Hilary Scribner, left, and Meredith Schatz after arriving at the Virginia State Capitol with her family on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Richmond, Va. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger waves as her husband Adam Spanberger applauds during inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Former Gov. Douglas Wilder waves during Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger participates in inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. Steve Helber/AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, center, stand with the former Governors of Virginia before inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP Photos

Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, center, stops to take a photograph with her sisters, Hilary Scribner, left, and Meredith Schatz after arriving at the Virginia State Capitol with her family on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Richmond, Va. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, center, stand with the former Governors of Virginia before inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol in Richmond Va., Saturday Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) AP

Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger greets visitors at a ceremony to dedicate a statue of Virginia civil rights activist Barbara Rose Johns, whose statue will replace one of Robert E. Lee as one of Virginia's two statues on display at the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) AP Photos

Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger during an interview at the Capitol Tuesday Jan. 6, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photos

